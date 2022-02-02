Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

