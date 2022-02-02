HBT Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38.

HBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 29.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

