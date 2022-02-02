Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock worth $89,860,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

