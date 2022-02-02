Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

