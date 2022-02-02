Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.78 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.