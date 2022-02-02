Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Premier Foods plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier Foods in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Premier Foods has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.28.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

