Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Boosted by Analyst

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 97.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 95,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

