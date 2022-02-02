The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Up 34.6% in January

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCFC stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

