Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in JFrog by 225.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JFrog by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after buying an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth $906,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 56.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 1,504.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of FROG opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.