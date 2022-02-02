Jump Financial LLC Sells 16,489 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.