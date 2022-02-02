Bamco Inc. NY Buys 194,614 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 180.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,614 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 903,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

