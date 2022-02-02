FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 177 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

