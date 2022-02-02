Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Diageo by 4.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

