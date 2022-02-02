Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 348,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,457,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth $25,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MITA opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

