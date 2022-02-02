Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,118,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,497,000.

NASDAQ BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

