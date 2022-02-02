Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,009,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NLIT opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

