Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.22

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AAEV opened at GBX 120 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.76. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.75 ($1.66).

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

