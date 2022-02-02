Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.22

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:AAEV opened at GBX 120 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.76. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.75 ($1.66).
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
