Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.25 Million in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 49.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in MannKind by 20.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 591,996 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

