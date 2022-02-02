Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MVST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $15,679,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $11,714,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth about $256,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MVST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Microvast Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

