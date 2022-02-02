Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAAA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.