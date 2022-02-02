Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in HHG Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000.

Shares of HHGCU stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. HHG Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

