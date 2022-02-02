Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1,624.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.