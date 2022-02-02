Schroder Investment Management Group Has $34.13 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,994 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Generac were worth $34,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA raised its position in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $288.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.59 and its 200 day moving average is $401.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.