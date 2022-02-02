Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Autoliv by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Autoliv by 15.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

ALV opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

