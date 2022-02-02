Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4,651.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $509.48 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $396.38 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $561.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

