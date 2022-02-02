BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

