Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.13.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

