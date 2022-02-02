Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Capri stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.