Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Underperform

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $211.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

