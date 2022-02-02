Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Underperform

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.88.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $211.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60.
In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
