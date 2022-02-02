Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

MUR opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.