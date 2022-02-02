Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

