Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.27. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.