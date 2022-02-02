Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

