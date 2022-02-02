Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

