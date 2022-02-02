Scotiabank Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.18 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

Shares of CE opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $122.03 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $160.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.