The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $208.34 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.85.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

