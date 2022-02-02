NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $10.68 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68), Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR opened at $5,365.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5,577.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5,238.09. NVR has a 52 week low of $4,330.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVR stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 126.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

