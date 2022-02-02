United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Shares of UBAB opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

