SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $92.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 124,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 46,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

