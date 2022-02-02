Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target at $22.86

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPZEF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

