Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Copart were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 78.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

