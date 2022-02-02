Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

