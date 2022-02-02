Greenleaf Trust Buys 86 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $387.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.08. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.