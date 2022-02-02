Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costamare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costamare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Costamare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

