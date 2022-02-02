Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

