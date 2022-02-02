Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

Shares of VMM opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $284,827.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 44,299 shares of company stock worth $612,651 over the last ninety days.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

