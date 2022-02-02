Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 25th

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $692.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

