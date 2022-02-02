The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend payment by 24.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.56. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $47.12.
Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
