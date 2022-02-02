The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend payment by 24.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.56. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth about $697,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

