Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of TPB opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $664.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.