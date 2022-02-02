Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 345,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 104,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

